BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:BGR)

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0585 per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 21.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust alerts:

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Price Performance

NYSE BGR traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.62. 200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,006. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.97 and a fifty-two week high of $13.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BGR. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 16.5% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 535,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,216,000 after acquiring an additional 75,900 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 5.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 310,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,408,000 after buying an additional 15,736 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 149,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 13.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 101,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 11,963 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $768,000.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe, with an emphasis on the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy and natural resources sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.