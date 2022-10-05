BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:BGR)

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0585 per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th.
BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 21.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Price Performance
NYSE BGR traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.62. 200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,006. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.97 and a fifty-two week high of $13.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.57.
About BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust
BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe, with an emphasis on the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy and natural resources sectors.
