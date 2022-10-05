BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:BGR)

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0585 per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th.
BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 21.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
NYSE BGR traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,006. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.41 and a 200 day moving average of $11.57. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a one year low of $8.97 and a one year high of $13.72.
BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe, with an emphasis on the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy and natural resources sectors.
