BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:BGR)

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0585 per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 21.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NYSE BGR traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,006. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.41 and a 200 day moving average of $11.57. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a one year low of $8.97 and a one year high of $13.72.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 13,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 149,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,371 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 73.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 10,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 101,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 11,963 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe, with an emphasis on the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy and natural resources sectors.

