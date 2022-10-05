Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.14

Black Diamond Group Limited (TSE:BDI – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$4.14 and traded as low as C$3.73. Black Diamond Group shares last traded at C$3.77, with a volume of 8,701 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Raymond James upgraded Black Diamond Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$6.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

Black Diamond Group Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.03, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$219.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73.

Insider Activity at Black Diamond Group

Black Diamond Group ( TSE:BDI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$69.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$66.80 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Black Diamond Group Limited will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Michael Lenard Ridley sold 12,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.11, for a total transaction of C$51,699.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$559,609.60. In other Black Diamond Group news, Senior Officer Michael Lenard Ridley sold 12,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.11, for a total value of C$51,699.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 136,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$559,609.60. Also, Senior Officer Patrick Melanson sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.98, for a total transaction of C$298,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$461,943.61.

About Black Diamond Group

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, education, manufacturing, health care, financial, government, and defense industries in North America.

