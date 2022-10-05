BitWhite Market Cap Tops $43,592.33 (BTW)

BitWhite (BTW) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 4th. One BitWhite coin can now be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. BitWhite has a market capitalization of $43,592.33 and approximately $20,573.00 worth of BitWhite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BitWhite has traded down 19.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00005900 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004801 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001902 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Achain (ACT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Kapu (KAPU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000046 BTC.

CryptoSpots (CRSP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitWhite Profile

BitWhite (BTW) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 13th, 2017. BitWhite’s total supply is 60,342,895 coins and its circulating supply is 36,325,371 coins. BitWhite’s official website is bitwhite.org. BitWhite’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinWhite (BTW) and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BitWhite Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitWhite is a Dapps (decentralized applications) development platform. It is a project by an anonymous development team that aims to build a more efficient version of BTC. It feautres a DPoS consensus mechanism.The BTW token is a Dpos algorithm cryptocurrency. Developed by BitWhite, it is a utility token that fuels the platform and allows users to exchange value within it.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitWhite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitWhite should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitWhite using one of the exchanges listed above.

