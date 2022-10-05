Bitcoiva Hits 24-Hour Volume of $166,764.00 (BCA)

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 5th. Bitcoiva has a market capitalization of $208.34 million and approximately $166,764.00 worth of Bitcoiva was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bitcoiva has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar. One Bitcoiva coin can currently be purchased for $12.98 or 0.00064845 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Graviton (GRAV) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000089 BTC.

PolkaFantasy (XP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Boss Token (BOSS) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dark Frontiers (DARK) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000080 BTC.

ARB Protocol (ARB) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Graviton Zero (GRAV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

La Peseta (PTA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Bitcoiva

Bitcoiva is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoiva’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,045,770 coins. Bitcoiva’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoiva’s official website is bitcoiva.com.

Bitcoiva Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Atom is a SegWit enabled Bitcoin fork that uses the SHA256 algorithm and is secured by utilizing the so-called hybrid consensus: both PoW and PoS. The BCA will also be using the lightning network swaps allowing for instant off-chain atomic swaps, which are cheaper and more useful for smaller transactions and have better privacy properties. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoiva directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoiva should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoiva using one of the exchanges listed above.

