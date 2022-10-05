Bitcoin SV Price Reaches $49.28 on Top Exchanges (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 5th. Bitcoin SV has a total market cap of $945.62 million and approximately $63.53 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin SV coin can now be bought for about $49.28 or 0.00245506 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20,072.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $122.46 or 0.00610077 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $122.43 or 0.00609928 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.44 or 0.00047014 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000844 BTC.
- Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000041 BTC.
- United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00006000 BTC.
- Namecoin (NMC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005507 BTC.
- Coin of champions (COC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
Bitcoin SV Coin Profile
BSV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 19,188,670 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official website is nchain.com/en. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin SV
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin SV should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin SV using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin SV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin SV and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.