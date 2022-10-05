Bird.Money Self Reported Market Cap Tops $1.65 Million (BIRD)

Bird.Money (BIRD) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. In the last seven days, Bird.Money has traded 25.2% lower against the US dollar. Bird.Money has a total market capitalization of $1.65 million and $25,166.00 worth of Bird.Money was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bird.Money coin can currently be bought for approximately $11.77 or 0.00058232 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bird.Money alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000254 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000315 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005444 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000421 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010695 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000063 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Bird.Money

Bird.Money launched on October 16th, 2021. Bird.Money’s total supply is 140,000 coins. The official website for Bird.Money is bird.money. Bird.Money’s official Twitter account is @birdchain_io. The official message board for Bird.Money is medium.com/bird-money.

Bird.Money Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bird has designed an ecosystem to feed on-chain and off-chain data streams into machine learning models. Making its analytics products accessible via decentralized oracles allows anyone to create dApps that are customized for each individual user.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bird.Money directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bird.Money should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bird.Money using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bird.Money Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bird.Money and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.