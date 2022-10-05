Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) Sees Large Volume Increase

Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 25,831 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 269,774 shares.The stock last traded at $310.41 and had previously closed at $308.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Bio-Techne from $500.00 to $470.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $465.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $370.00 to $360.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $475.00.

Bio-Techne Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $339.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $364.21.

Bio-Techne Announces Dividend

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.02. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 24.61%. The business had revenue of $288.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne Co. will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is presently 19.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John L. Higgins sold 1,992 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.11, for a total value of $751,203.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,014 shares in the company, valued at $2,267,939.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TECH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,445,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,924,978,000 after purchasing an additional 18,627 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,403,779 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,907,014,000 after purchasing an additional 75,480 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 734,215 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $317,944,000 after purchasing an additional 103,172 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Techne in the 1st quarter worth approximately $302,472,000. Finally, Mairs & Power Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 657,962 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $284,924,000 after purchasing an additional 4,147 shares during the period. 94.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

