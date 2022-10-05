Bincentive Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $15.16 Million (BCNT)

Bincentive (BCNT) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 5th. Bincentive has a market cap of $15.16 million and $13,165.00 worth of Bincentive was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bincentive coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0152 or 0.00000077 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bincentive has traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bincentive alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000253 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000314 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005055 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010673 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000076 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Bincentive

Bincentive’s genesis date was October 3rd, 2018. Bincentive’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Bincentive is https://reddit.com/r/Bincentive. Bincentive’s official Twitter account is @BincentiveToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bincentive’s official message board is medium.com/@bincentive. The official website for Bincentive is www.bincentive.com.

Buying and Selling Bincentive

According to CryptoCompare, “Bincentive was established in July 2018.Partnered with international institutions, the team has created this platform using blockchain, smart contracts, financial engineering, and quantitative trading technologies. Aiming to provide the latest trading and security experiences, and to bridge traditional finance to digital assets.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bincentive directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bincentive should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bincentive using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bincentive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bincentive and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.