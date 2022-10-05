BELLUS Health (OTCMKTS:BLUSF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $10.87

BELLUS Health Inc (OTCMKTS:BLUSF – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.87 and last traded at $10.53, with a volume of 438694 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.56.
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.22.
BELLUS Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical development company, which engages in the research and development of products that provide health solutions and address critical unmet medical needs. Its products include BLU-5937, KIACTA, AMO-01, and ALZ-801. The company was founded on June 17, 1993 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.
