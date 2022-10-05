Beeks Trading (LON:BKS) Shares Up 8.4%

Shares of Beeks Trading Co. Ltd. (LON:BKS – Get Rating) shot up 8.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 148.50 ($1.79) and last traded at GBX 148.50 ($1.79). 8,466 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 102,114 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 137 ($1.66).
Beeks Trading Price Performance
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 148.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 157.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.28, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of £97.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7,425.00.
Beeks Trading Company Profile
Beeks Trading Corporation Ltd. provides virtual private server and infrastructure solutions for traders and broker partners worldwide. The company also offers co-location services; dedicated server packages; and server installation services. In addition, it provides institutional venue connections and retail broker connections through its Equinix platform; and Beeks Marketplace, a cloud-based portal that enables real-time connectivity to various exchanges, data feeds, trading tools, and news services for institutional traders, proprietary trading firms, brokers, wealth managers, and high-end retail traders.
Featured Stories
- The Anatomy of a Great Pension Plan
- 3 Safe Earnings Plays for a Risk-Off Market
- Tyson Foods Takes a Lickin’ and Keeps on Tickin’ Lower
- Small-Cap Catalyst Pharma Is Among Market’s Best Price Performers
- 3 Stocks Growing Their Businesses for 2023
Receive News & Ratings for Beeks Trading Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beeks Trading and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.