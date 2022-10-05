Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by Violich Capital Management Inc.

Violich Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,804 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Becton, Dickinson and comprises 0.9% of Violich Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $5,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 61.5% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 126 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 688.2% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 134 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $278.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $276.63.

Becton, Dickinson and Trading Down 1.3 %

BDX traded down $3.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $233.85. 6,506 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,172,384. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $222.61 and a 1 year high of $280.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $250.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $252.13. The firm has a market cap of $66.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.61.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.17. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.74 earnings per share. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

Insider Transactions at Becton, Dickinson and

In other news, CEO Thomas E. Polen, Jr. sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total transaction of $2,518,735.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,656,424.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $125,875.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $882,715. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas E. Polen, Jr. sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total transaction of $2,518,735.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,878 shares in the company, valued at $7,656,424.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,160 shares of company stock valued at $5,036,751. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Further Reading

