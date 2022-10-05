Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Sells 750 Shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lessened its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. Win Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF by 202.7% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $246,000.

Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $60.18 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.26 and its 200 day moving average is $63.75. Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $56.32 and a 1 year high of $82.28.

