Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Reduces Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,348 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up about 0.9% of Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPLG. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 50.8% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPLG opened at $44.44 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $41.97 and a 1 year high of $56.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.72.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

