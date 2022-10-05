Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Purchases Shares of 14,281 Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $260,823,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $59,441,000. Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $50,713,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $39,472,000. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $36,352,000.
Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Trading Up 3.5 %
Shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF stock opened at $31.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.69. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 52 week low of $29.41 and a 52 week high of $35.43.
