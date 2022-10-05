Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Lowers Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 184 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IJR. DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 71,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,585,000 after purchasing an additional 5,389 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 6,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 21,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after purchasing an additional 5,965 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $92.79 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $86.40 and a 12 month high of $121.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $97.77 and its 200 day moving average is $98.80.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

