Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Has $2.81 Million Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,911 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $2,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 38,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after buying an additional 4,616 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,888,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 178.6% during the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 17,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 10,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $9,468,000.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DGRO opened at $46.84 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.99. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $44.39 and a 1-year high of $56.42.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.