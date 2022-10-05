Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Decreases Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lessened its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 303 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of O. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Realty Income in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

O has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Realty Income from $78.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Realty Income from $81.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.14.

Realty Income Trading Up 1.8 %

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

O opened at $60.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.26 billion, a PE ratio of 56.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.78. Realty Income Co. has a 12-month low of $57.61 and a 12-month high of $75.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.67.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.248 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 281.13%.

About Realty Income

(Get Rating)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.