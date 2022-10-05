Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Buys 200 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,400 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of STX. Syntax Advisors LLC increased its position in Seagate Technology by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Seagate Technology by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 28,271 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 0.5% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 26,126 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 26.9% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 726 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 4.8% in the second quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 3,383 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. 83.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on STX shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on Seagate Technology in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Citigroup decreased their target price on Seagate Technology from $79.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on Seagate Technology from $79.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.48.

STX opened at $57.00 on Wednesday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $53.04 and a 52 week high of $117.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.59. The firm has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.77, a P/E/G ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The data storage provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.33). Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 412.90% and a net margin of 14.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.15%.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

