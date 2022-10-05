Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Acquires Shares of 16,814 JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JAGG)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JAGG – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 16,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.07% of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAGG. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 901.5% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,335.5% during the 4th quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 189,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,205,000 after purchasing an additional 176,050 shares in the last quarter. Security Financial Services INC. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,085,000. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $61,269,000.

JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

JAGG opened at $45.87 on Wednesday. JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $45.05 and a 52-week high of $54.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.49 and its 200-day moving average is $48.23.

