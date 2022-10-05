Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Acquires 237 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,238 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,703.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 128,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,029,000 after buying an additional 121,776 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. LGL Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,634,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. Finally, Shepherd Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SHY opened at $81.31 on Wednesday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $81.00 and a 12-month high of $86.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.66.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be paid a $0.108 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd.

