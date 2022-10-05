BDO Unibank (OTCMKTS:BDOUY) Shares Up 6.1%

BDO Unibank, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDOUY – Get Rating) traded up 6.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $19.17 and last traded at $19.17. 1,870 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 3,515 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.07.

BDO Unibank Trading Up 6.1 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.18 and a 200 day moving average of $22.64.

BDO Unibank Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 13th will be given a $0.0321 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 12th. This represents a yield of 1.14%.

BDO Unibank Company Profile

BDO Unibank, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in the Philippines. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and time deposit accounts; and loan portfolio comprises personal, auto, home, small and medium-enterprise, project finance, term, and working capital loans.

