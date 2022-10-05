Battle Pets Trading 11% Higher This Week (PET)

Battle Pets (PET) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 5th. Battle Pets has a total market capitalization of $11.46 million and $142,693.00 worth of Battle Pets was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Battle Pets has traded up 11% against the U.S. dollar. One Battle Pets coin can currently be bought for $0.0575 or 0.00000291 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Battle Pets Profile

PET is a coin. It launched on October 15th, 2020. Battle Pets’ total supply is 199,324,371 coins. Battle Pets’ official Twitter account is @battle_pets and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Battle Pets Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “”Battle Pets” is a blockchain game about adorable pets running on Binance Smart Chain. Each pet is an NFT(Non-fungible Token) that can be collected, nourished, and armed with weapons to battle with other pets.”

