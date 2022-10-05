Barsele Minerals (OTCMKTS:BRSLF) Stock Price Up 6%

Barsele Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:BRSLF – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.23 and last traded at $0.23. Approximately 13,183 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 106% from the average daily volume of 6,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.21.

Barsele Minerals Stock Up 6.0 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.23 and a 200-day moving average of $0.25.

Barsele Minerals Company Profile

Barsele Minerals Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Sweden. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and zinc deposits. Its principal property is the Barsele gold project, a 45% owned project that covers an area of approximately 47,000 hectares located in Västerbottens Län, Northern Sweden.

