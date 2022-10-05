Barclays Lowers Ball (NYSE:BALL) Price Target to $50.00

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at Barclays to $50.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 1.85% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Ball in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Ball from $64.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Ball from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Ball from $64.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ball from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $80.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ball has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.46.
Shares of NYSE BALL traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.94. 2,414,214 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,194,357. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.25. Ball has a 52-week low of $46.96 and a 52-week high of $97.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.68.
Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, Europe, Middle East and Africa; Beverage Packaging, South America; and Aerospace.
