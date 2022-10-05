Barclays Lowers Ball (NYSE:BALL) Price Target to $50.00

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at Barclays to $50.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 1.85% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Ball in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Ball from $64.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Ball from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Ball from $64.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ball from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $80.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ball has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.46.

Ball Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BALL traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.94. 2,414,214 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,194,357. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.25. Ball has a 52-week low of $46.96 and a 52-week high of $97.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.68.

Ball Company Profile

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.08). Ball had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. Ball’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ball will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, Europe, Middle East and Africa; Beverage Packaging, South America; and Aerospace.

