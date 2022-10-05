Barclays Lowers Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Price Target to $135.00

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Barclays from $161.00 to $135.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 60.50% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $162.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $146.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $163.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $176.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.24.

NYSE:BABA opened at $84.11 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.73 billion, a PE ratio of 46.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $90.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Alibaba Group has a 12 month low of $73.28 and a 12 month high of $182.09.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $30.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.15 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 3.69%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,445,021 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,571,618,000 after buying an additional 256,598 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 12,333,870 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,402,114,000 after purchasing an additional 413,600 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,150,324 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,321,955,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899,453 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,363,357,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 7,480,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $813,883,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212,150 shares in the last quarter. 14.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

