Barclays Increases Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Price Target to 1,188.00

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY – Get Rating) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Barclays from 1,161.00 to 1,188.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on CABGY. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Carlsberg A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Carlsberg A/S from 1,050.00 to 1,190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Carlsberg A/S from 835.00 to 915.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,045.50.

Shares of Carlsberg A/S stock traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.78. The company had a trading volume of 163,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,841. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.14. Carlsberg A/S has a twelve month low of $22.57 and a twelve month high of $35.59.

Carlsberg A/S produces and sells beer and other beverage products in Denmark. It offers core, and craft and specialty beers; and alcohol-free brews. The company provides its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Tuborg, Feldschlösschen, Baltika, Chongqing, 1664 Blanc, Grimbergen, Ringnes, and Somersby brand names.

