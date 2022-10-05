Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN) Short Interest Down 5.4% in September

Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, a decline of 5.4% from the August 31st total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Bank7 Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BSVN opened at $22.73 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.04 and its 200-day moving average is $23.52. Bank7 has a 52 week low of $20.94 and a 52 week high of $27.28. The firm has a market cap of $206.84 million, a P/E ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.64.

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. Bank7 had a net margin of 39.95% and a return on equity of 20.32%. The company had revenue of $16.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank7 will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank7 Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 21st. Bank7’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.45%.

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Bank7 from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bank7 news, CEO Thomas L. Travis sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $171,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 338,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,293,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 43.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its stake in Bank7 by 2.7% during the first quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 385,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,086,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Bank7 by 1.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 231,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,473,000 after acquiring an additional 4,412 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bank7 by 23.4% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 132,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,034,000 after acquiring an additional 25,227 shares in the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Bank7 during the second quarter worth $2,437,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Bank7 during the first quarter worth $826,000. 27.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bank7

Bank7 Corp. is bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking solutions. It offers banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers located in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. The company was founded by William Brad Haines in 2004 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

