Bank OZK (OZK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.33 on October 21st

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share on Friday, October 21st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th.

Bank OZK has increased its dividend payment by an average of 12.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 25 years. Bank OZK has a dividend payout ratio of 26.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Bank OZK to earn $4.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.1%.

OZK stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.07. 3,228 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 747,929. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.09. Bank OZK has a 12-month low of $34.79 and a 12-month high of $51.39.

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. Bank OZK had a net margin of 45.73% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $292.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bank OZK will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OZK. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Bank OZK by 74.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 5,383 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Bank OZK by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 62,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Bank OZK by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 78,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after purchasing an additional 19,621 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Bank OZK by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 328,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,027,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Bank OZK by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 44,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after buying an additional 4,262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on OZK shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of Bank OZK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Bank OZK to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Bank OZK to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Bank OZK from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.88.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. The company also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

