Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) PT Lowered to $31.50 at Piper Sandler

Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Piper Sandler to $31.50 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.76% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on BPRN. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Bank of Princeton in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley lowered shares of Bank of Princeton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th.

Bank of Princeton Trading Up 0.2 %

BPRN stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,028. Bank of Princeton has a 52 week low of $26.57 and a 52 week high of $32.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.18 million, a P/E ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of Princeton

Bank of Princeton ( NASDAQ:BPRN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $17.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.46 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bank of Princeton will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Bank of Princeton by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 390,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,447,000 after acquiring an additional 53,762 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bank of Princeton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in Bank of Princeton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,026,000. BHZ Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Bank of Princeton by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 84,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,431,000 after acquiring an additional 7,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its holdings in Bank of Princeton by 167.1% during the 1st quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 243,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,012,000 after acquiring an additional 152,041 shares during the last quarter.

Bank of Princeton Company Profile

The Bank of Princeton provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers various loan products comprising commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, paycheck protection program, home equity, and consumer loans.

Featured Stories

