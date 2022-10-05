Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) Shares Gap Up to $77.58

Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $77.58, but opened at $79.58. Bank of Hawaii shares last traded at $80.73, with a volume of 5,542 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on BOH. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $87.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Bank of Hawaii from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st.

Bank of Hawaii Trading Down 0.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.67 and a 200-day moving average of $78.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Bank of Hawaii Announces Dividend

Bank of Hawaii ( NYSE:BOH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.03. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 33.63%. The business had revenue of $175.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is currently 48.53%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.67, for a total transaction of $449,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 239,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,533,912.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 183.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 417 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 110.6% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 476 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 488.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 588 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Bank of Hawaii during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Bank of Hawaii by 72.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 707 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

See Also

