Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by LS Investment Advisors LLC

LS Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 307,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,024 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up 1.7% of LS Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $9,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 1.4% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Weik Capital Management raised its stake in Bank of America by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 28,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Verus Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in Bank of America by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 8,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 79,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,261,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Regent Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 110,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,563,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BAC traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,057,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,896,972. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.18. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $29.67 and a 12 month high of $50.11. The firm has a market cap of $255.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.35.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.04). Bank of America had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $22.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.50%.

BAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.79.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

