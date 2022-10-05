Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Shares Gap Down to $2.64

Shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.64, but opened at $2.53. Banco Santander shares last traded at $2.53, with a volume of 54,624 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on SAN. UBS Group cut shares of Banco Santander to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Banco Santander from €4.30 ($4.39) to €4.00 ($4.08) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Banco Santander from €3.10 ($3.16) to €3.00 ($3.06) in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup raised Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from €3.20 ($3.27) to €3.50 ($3.57) in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Banco Santander presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.92.

Banco Santander Stock Down 4.9 %

The company has a market cap of $42.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.49 and a 200 day moving average of $2.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banco Santander

Banco Santander ( NYSE:SAN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. The business had revenue of $13.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.32 billion. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 19.13%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Banco Santander in the second quarter worth $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 6.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 66,222 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 4,226 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 5.7% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,783,365 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,993,000 after acquiring an additional 366,306 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 29.8% during the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 26,721 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 6,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

