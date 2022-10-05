Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) Upgraded to Sector Outperform by Scotiabank

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BBD. Grupo Santander cut shares of Banco Bradesco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Banco Bradesco from $4.40 to $5.40 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th.

Banco Bradesco Price Performance

Shares of BBD traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,100,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,472,710. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.57. Banco Bradesco has a 12 month low of $2.93 and a 12 month high of $4.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.72.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco ( NYSE:BBD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 16.85%. The company had revenue of $9.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.95 billion. Research analysts expect that Banco Bradesco will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. PDS Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, TIAA FSB bought a new position in Banco Bradesco during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. 2.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Banco Bradesco



Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

