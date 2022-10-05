Balfour Beatty (OTCMKTS:BAFYY) Trading Up 1.9%

Balfour Beatty plc (OTCMKTS:BAFYY – Get Rating) was up 1.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.18 and last traded at $6.98. Approximately 200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 1,143 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.85.

Balfour Beatty Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.76.

About Balfour Beatty

(Get Rating)

Balfour Beatty plc finances, designs, develops, builds, and maintains infrastructure in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments. The Construction Services segment provides civil engineering, building, ground engineering, mechanical and electrical, refurbishment, fit-out, and rail engineering services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Balfour Beatty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balfour Beatty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.