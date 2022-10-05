Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,960 Shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ)

Baird Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,960 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.08% of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC now owns 10,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 18.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 9,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Residential Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:REZ traded down $1.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.05. 5,388 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,736. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.81. iShares Residential Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $69.97 and a twelve month high of $100.05.

