Baird Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,760 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 483 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 80.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 309 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 638.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 384 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 78.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Patrick B. Frost sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.19, for a total transaction of $2,307,420.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 206,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,493,796.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Patrick B. Frost sold 18,000 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.19, for a total value of $2,307,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 206,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,493,796.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jerry Salinas sold 12,000 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total value of $1,608,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,724,961.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:CFR traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $140.70. The company had a trading volume of 11,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,537. The company has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $135.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.31. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.67 and a 52 week high of $147.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.04. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $409.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This is a boost from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is 53.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on CFR shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.00.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

