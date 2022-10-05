Baird Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Baird Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 279 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TRI. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,105,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $772,664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859,546 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,148,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $669,181,000 after purchasing an additional 340,895 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,314,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $578,521,000 after purchasing an additional 118,225 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,825,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $294,586,000 after purchasing an additional 190,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,804,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $305,008,000 after acquiring an additional 155,405 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.18% of the company’s stock.

TRI traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $107.34. The company had a trading volume of 39,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,749. The firm has a market cap of $51.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.48, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.57. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 1 year low of $91.55 and a 1 year high of $123.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $111.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Rating ) (TSE:TRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 7.49%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 183.51%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Thomson Reuters from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Thomson Reuters from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. CIBC raised Thomson Reuters from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com raised Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Thomson Reuters from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Thomson Reuters currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.29.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

