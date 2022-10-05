Baird Financial Group Inc. Buys 1,396 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,344 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 129.4% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 98,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,272,000 after acquiring an additional 55,699 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 65.3% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 83,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,473,000 after acquiring an additional 33,094 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 96.3% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 75,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,028,000 after acquiring an additional 37,009 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 61,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,282,000 after acquiring an additional 30,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 33.9% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 18,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 4,598 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

SCHB stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.55. 49,669 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,351,295. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.71. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a one year low of $41.96 and a one year high of $57.10.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

