Axie Infinity (AXS) Price Reaches $12.90 on Top Exchanges

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. Axie Infinity has a market cap of $1.07 billion and approximately $98.80 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Axie Infinity has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar. One Axie Infinity coin can now be bought for about $12.90 or 0.00063806 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,222.79 or 0.99990227 BTC.
- Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00006950 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004595 BTC.
- VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003411 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.41 or 0.00051468 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00009890 BTC.
- Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.
- GateToken (GT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00021810 BTC.
- Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004904 BTC.
- Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
Axie Infinity Profile
Axie Infinity is a coin. Its genesis date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 83,056,187 coins. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com.
Axie Infinity Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Axie Infinity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axie Infinity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.