AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) Short Interest Update

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 948,900 shares, a drop of 5.1% from the August 31st total of 1,000,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 310,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of AVEO opened at $8.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.99 and a 200-day moving average of $6.27. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.06 and a one year high of $9.37. The company has a market cap of $298.37 million, a PE ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.06.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.04. AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 45.72% and a negative return on equity of 87.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.48) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AVEO Pharmaceuticals will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AVEO Pharmaceuticals

Several research firms have weighed in on AVEO. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVEO. AIGH Capital Management LLC increased its position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 2,820,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,765,000 after purchasing an additional 263,557 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 20.5% during the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 705,154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,942,000 after acquiring an additional 119,986 shares in the last quarter. Sender Co & Partners Inc. bought a new position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $432,000. J. Goldman & Co LP boosted its stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the first quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 1,309,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,323,000 after acquiring an additional 89,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 148.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 123,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 73,800 shares in the last quarter. 44.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing medicines for cancer patients. It markets its lead candidate, FOTIVDA, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC); and tivozanib for the treatment of RCC, HCC, immunologically cold tumors, and CCA.

Further Reading

