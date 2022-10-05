Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) Short Interest Update

Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,570,000 shares, a decrease of 5.8% from the August 31st total of 23,950,000 shares. Currently, 31.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 17,590,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.
Avaya stock opened at $1.57 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.85. Avaya has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $22.47.
Avaya (NYSE:AVYA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.08). Avaya had a positive return on equity of 32.42% and a negative net margin of 53.11%. The company had revenue of $577.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Avaya will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Avaya in the fourth quarter valued at $261,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Avaya by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 59,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 7,260 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Avaya by 123.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,038,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,559,000 after buying an additional 3,333,354 shares in the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Avaya by 104.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 315,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,248,000 after buying an additional 160,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avaya in the fourth quarter valued at $83,000.
AVYA has been the subject of several research reports. Craig Hallum cut Avaya from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Avaya from $8.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avaya presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.22.
Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and collaboration (UCC), and contact center (CC) platforms, applications, and devices.
