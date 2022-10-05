Avanti Acquisition (NYSE:AVAN) Sets New 12-Month High at $10.03

Avanti Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AVAN – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.03 and last traded at $10.02, with a volume of 129285 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.02.

Avanti Acquisition Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.99 and a 200-day moving average of $9.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Avanti Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Avanti Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Private Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Avanti Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Kawa Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Avanti Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in Avanti Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $653,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.28% of the company’s stock.

Avanti Acquisition Company Profile

Avanti Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It seeks to identify and acquire one or more businesses across various industries in Europe with the United States nexus and international reach.

