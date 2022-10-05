Aurcana Silver (CVE:AUN) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.01

Aurcana Silver Co. (CVE:AUN – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 139806 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

Aurcana Silver Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$3.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.31, a quick ratio of 0.00 and a current ratio of 0.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.01 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.09.

Aurcana Silver (CVE:AUN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Aurcana Silver

Aurcana Silver Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and operation of natural resource properties. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Revenue-Virginius Mine located in Colorado; and the Shafter silver property located in Texas, the United States.

