Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 574 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 4,004 shares.The stock last traded at $574.91 and had previously closed at $565.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Atrion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 13th.

Get Atrion alerts:

Atrion Stock Up 0.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.35 and a beta of 0.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $616.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $642.23.

Atrion Increases Dividend

Atrion ( NASDAQ:ATRI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $5.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $48.88 million during the quarter. Atrion had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 14.03%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $2.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Atrion’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. This represents a $8.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Atrion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.29%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atrion

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Atrion by 0.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 145,792 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $91,683,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of Atrion by 1.1% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 43,683 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,470,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Atrion by 1.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 42,800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,915,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Atrion by 1.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,443 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,083,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Atrion by 3.0% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,341 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,225,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. 65.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Atrion

(Get Rating)

Atrion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmology applications in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Atrion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atrion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.