ATRenew (NYSE:RERE) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $2.12

ATRenew Inc. (NYSE:RERE – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.12 and last traded at $2.23, with a volume of 113526 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.30.
ATRenew Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.90.
ATRenew (NYSE:RERE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ATRenew had a negative net margin of 5.81% and a negative return on equity of 4.43%. The company had revenue of $320.35 million for the quarter.
ATRenew Company Profile
ATRenew Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, drones, digital cameras, household products, and bags through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.
