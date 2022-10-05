ATRenew (NYSE:RERE) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $2.12

ATRenew Inc. (NYSE:RERE – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.12 and last traded at $2.23, with a volume of 113526 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.30.

ATRenew Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.90.

ATRenew (NYSE:RERE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ATRenew had a negative net margin of 5.81% and a negative return on equity of 4.43%. The company had revenue of $320.35 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ATRenew Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RERE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ATRenew by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 685,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after acquiring an additional 185,409 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of ATRenew by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 508,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 179,929 shares during the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of ATRenew by 111.5% in the 1st quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 114,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 60,100 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ATRenew in the 2nd quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ATRenew in the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.46% of the company’s stock.

ATRenew Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, drones, digital cameras, household products, and bags through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.

