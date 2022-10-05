Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 244,009 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,053 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 28.3% of Atlas Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Atlas Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $24,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lpwm LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 883.9% in the first quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 110,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,630,000 after acquiring an additional 99,262 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 30.6% during the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 23,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 109.1% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $97.17 on Wednesday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $95.38 and a 52 week high of $115.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.18.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

