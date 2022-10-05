Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. Invests $550,000 in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX)

Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,000. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF comprises 0.6% of Atlas Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. owned 0.06% of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 2,660.8% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 728,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,064,000 after buying an additional 702,570 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 397.0% during the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 171,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,325,000 after buying an additional 136,959 shares during the period. Wealth Management Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,815,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 344,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,713,000 after purchasing an additional 109,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,694,000.

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MLPX opened at $39.96 on Wednesday. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 52 week low of $33.20 and a 52 week high of $45.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.43.

