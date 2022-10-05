Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. National Health Investors accounts for about 0.3% of Atlas Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Atlas Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in National Health Investors were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in National Health Investors by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,404,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $377,907,000 after acquiring an additional 60,990 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,186,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,904,000 after buying an additional 299,737 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 888,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,432,000 after buying an additional 169,598 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 856,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,541,000 after buying an additional 123,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 704,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,549,000 after buying an additional 107,179 shares in the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NHI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of National Health Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of National Health Investors from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.50.

In other National Health Investors news, Director Robert G. Adams acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $65.93 per share, for a total transaction of $98,895.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 85,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,631,147.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 7.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NHI opened at $56.41 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.64 and a beta of 0.89. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.22 and a 12-month high of $67.16. The company has a current ratio of 12.92, a quick ratio of 12.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.38%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 246.58%.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

