AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Acquired by Canal Capital Management LLC

Canal Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,103 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in AstraZeneca in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in AstraZeneca in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in AstraZeneca during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 102.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. 21.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AZN traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.26. 355,296 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,981,908. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1 year low of $52.65 and a 1 year high of $71.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.02. The stock has a market cap of $174.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -136.90, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.49.

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. AstraZeneca had a positive return on equity of 25.88% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. The company had revenue of $10.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.44 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is -221.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on AZN shares. Argus upgraded AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. TheStreet cut AstraZeneca from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. AlphaValue upgraded AstraZeneca to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on AstraZeneca from £105 ($126.87) to £130 ($157.08) in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut AstraZeneca from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8,840.50.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

Further Reading

